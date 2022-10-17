FBI Louisville conducting search in Bardstown, related to Crystal Rogers investigation

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — FBI Louisville is conducting a search Monday in Bardstown related to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

#BREAKING: FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane, Bardstown, KY in relation to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. pic.twitter.com/CITH0yeQ8i — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) October 17, 2022

The 35-year-old woman went missing July 3, 2015. Rogers' car was found with a flat tire on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse, and keys still inside.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since and her body has not been found.

The last person to see Rogers alive was her long-time boyfriend Brooks Houck.

The FBI has since continued digging for evidence in Bardstown and even recovered an item of interest in August 2021.

