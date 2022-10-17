Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

FBI Louisville conducting search in Bardstown, related to Crystal Rogers investigation

Vigil To Mark 3 Years Since Crystal Rogers Disappearance
LEX 18
Vigil To Mark 3 Years Since Crystal Rogers Disappearance
Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:22:56-04

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — FBI Louisville is conducting a search Monday in Bardstown related to the federal investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The 35-year-old woman went missing July 3, 2015. Rogers' car was found with a flat tire on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse, and keys still inside.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since and her body has not been found.

The last person to see Rogers alive was her long-time boyfriend Brooks Houck.

The FBI has since continued digging for evidence in Bardstown and even recovered an item of interest in August 2021.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps