FBI search underway in Nelson County tied to Crystal Rogers case

Family of Crystal Rogers
CrystalER (1).jpg
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The FBI’s Louisville office announced on social media Wednesday that it is conducting a search in Nelson County tied to the Crystal Rogers investigation.

The search in the Cox’s Creek area is part of a “follow-up to tips received related to the Crystal Rogers investigation,” the agency said in the statement.

Nelson County property records indicate that the home on Whitesides Road that is being searched once belonged to a relative of Nick Houck. LEX 18 is told Nick Houck once lived on the property.

Nick Houck's brother, Brooks Houck, is Rogers’ ex-boyfriend and is now charged with murder in her death.

