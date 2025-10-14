Federal prison employee pleads guilty to smuggling drugs for more than $18,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Federal Medical Center Lexington employee has pleaded guilty to bribery charges after smuggling tobacco and synthetic marijuana into the federal prison facility in exchange for thousands of dollars in payments, according to a plea agreement.

Jade Howard entered a guilty plea to federal bribery charges in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Howard, the document read, worked as both a correctional officer and materials handler at the Federal Medical Center Lexington from 2021 through Oct. 16, 2024.

According to the document, Howard began smuggling contraband in spring 2023 when an inmate approached her about bringing tobacco cigarettes into the facility.

"Defendant wanted the money, she agreed to and did smuggle the contraband tobacco into the facility, and was paid through accounts on mobile banking applications starting in December 2023," the plea agreement stated.

In August 2024, the same inmate reportedly asked Howard to smuggle synthetic marijuana into the prison. Howard reportedly agreed and brought 50 sheets of paper laced with what she believed to be synthetic marijuana into FMC Lexington in exchange for payment. She repeated this in September 2024.

Prison staff discovered Howard's activities on in September, 2024, when they found and confiscated the remaining drug-laced papers. Laboratory testing revealed the papers contained 5F-ADB, a Schedule I controlled substance, the document added.

Howard admitted to corruptly smuggling 5F-ADB and tobacco into the federal facility from December 2023 through October 16, 2024. She received a total of $18,602 through mobile banking applications for her illegal activities, the document stated.

The bribery charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 or three times the monetary value of the bribes (whichever is greater), and up to three years of supervised release. Howard may also be disqualified from holding any federal office of honor, trust or profit.

As part of the plea agreement, Howard consented to forfeiture of the $18,602 she received and waived her right to appeal the conviction and sentence. She must also provide complete financial disclosure to prosecutors within 30 days of her guilty plea, the document read.