Florence man arrested for possession, distribution of child sex abuse material

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported that a Florence man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation lead police to find that he allegedly possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Officials detailed that on April 3, detectives with the sheriff's office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding a report of an account on social media allegedly sharing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives found the account holder, identified as 30-year-old Jeremy P. Deriso, by confirming his IP address and his email, which were linked to the distributed material on the platform.

A search warrant was obtained to gather evidence on the social media platform. Officials added that evidence from the NCMEC and evidence on the platform verified that Deriso allegedly shared 18 videos of known child sexual abuse material 34 times.

On Tuesday, detectives searched Deriso's apartment, which resulted in the seizure of multiple electronic devices including the primary device that he used to allegedly distribute the material.

Deriso was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with the following:

Six counts of possess portraying a sexual performance by a minor-first offense;

12 counts possess matter portraying a sexual;

Performance by a minor under 12 years old;

Eight counts of distribution of matter;

Portraying a sexual performance by a minor; and

26 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old.

Deriso's bond is set at $250,000, officials reported.