Former Berea middle school janitor pleads guilty to amended sexual misconduct charge

BEREA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Larry Wilson, a former janitor at Farristown Middle School in Berea, pleaded guilty last week to an amended charge of sexual misconduct.

Wilson was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for one day served, leaving him with 364 days remaining.

LEX News previously reported that Wilson was arrested Sept. 26 2024 on a sexual abuse charge connected to an incident that allegedly happened in March 2024 while he was working at Farristown Middle School in Madison County.

On May 10 2024, the school system notified Wilson that he was being placed on paid suspension. Wilson then submitted a letter of retirement, meaning he would not return to Farristown Middle.

