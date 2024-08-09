Former EKU lecturer charged with murder of his wife posts bond, court confirms

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — A former Eastern Kentucky University lecturer, who is charged with the murder of his wife, posted his $150,000 full cash bond and walked out of the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday.

Glenn Jackson is accused of killing his wife, Ella Jackson, who reportedly disappeared a year ago. According to a previous report by LEX 18, Ella's remains were found in Pulaski County on April 29.

Jackson was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and evidence tampering. He has notably denied the charges.

Jackson was mandated to wear an ankle monitor while on house arrest and if he violates the terms of his release, he will go back to jail. His trial date is set for Nov. 18.

