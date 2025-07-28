Former Georgetown funeral home director indicted on child porn charges

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The former owner of a Georgetown funeral home has been indicted by a Scott County grand jury on child porn charges.

According to the indictment from the Scott County Circuit Court, James Tony Chaney, 58, was indicted on one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 and three counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12.

Court records indicate the charges are not connected to the funeral home.

LEX 18 obtained a copy of the search warrant and other public records that show the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip on March 11, 2024, where a Kik Messenger user uploaded four files of suspected child sexual abuse material including a sexually explicit still image of a prepubescent male wearing a t-shirt and no pants or underwear.

A search of electronic files displayed a chat over Kik Messenger under the screen/user name kp69town.

On May 13 of that year, a search warrant was executed to Charter Communications to obtain subscriber information for the IP address. Public records show the information came back to Chaney's home at the time in the Cherry Blossom neighborhood. Police later executed a search warrant at the home last July.

Chaney was arrested and released from jail on July 15 after posting a $50,000 cash bond.