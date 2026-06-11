Former Jessamine County prosecutor indicted on misconduct-related charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Jessamine County prosecutor was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on misconduct-related felony charges, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman.

According to a press release, a Jessamine County Grand Jury formally charged 45-year-old Eric Wright with abuse of a public trust, bribing a witness, official misconduct, and theft by deception.

The indictment states that in February and March, Wright allegedly obtained money that "did not belong to him," and he allegedly attempted to bribe a witness five days later, the press release states.

Officials are still investigating Wright's alleged crimes, and residents with information on the case are asked to contact the Nicholasville Police Department at (859) 885-9467 or email Ronald.Overstreet@Nicholasvilleky.gov.