Former Kentucky prosecutor loses federal appeal in sex-for-favors case

(LEX 18) — A former Kentucky prosecutor has lost his federal appeal after being convicted of trading legal favors for sex acts and explicit photos from a young woman facing criminal charges.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed the conviction of Ronnie Lee Goldy, who served as Commonwealth Attorney for Kentucky's 21st Judicial Circuit. Goldy was found guilty on charges of honest services wire fraud, Travel Act violations and federal program bribery.

The corruption scheme

Goldy, who prosecuted cases in four Kentucky counties, entered into an arrangement with a young adult woman who repeatedly faced criminal charges. According to court documents, they agreed she would provide sex acts and nude photos and videos in exchange for his help with her legal problems.

The assistance included getting her released from jail, reducing her bond, having court hearings delayed and dismissed, reducing charges and helping her recover her impounded car, the documents read.

LEX 18 Investigates Ex-prosecutor Ronnie Goldy found guilty on all counts Leigh Searcy

FBI investigation and trial

The FBI discovered the arrangement through an investigation that uncovered around 230 screenshots of incriminating text messages between Goldy and the young woman exchanged through Facebook and Apple messaging programs.

Goldy's failed defense

Goldy testified in his own defense, claiming he never solicited pictures or videos and that she was helping him investigate other criminals. However, text messages and testimony proved this assertion was false, the documents noted.

On appeal, Goldy argued the district court improperly limited his testimony about Kentucky law and whether his actions constituted "official acts." The appeals court rejected this argument, noting that defining "official acts" is a legal question for the court, not a factual question for the jury.

Goldy also challenged the sufficiency of evidence on interstate commerce requirements and federal program bribery elements, but the court found overwhelming evidence supported his conviction.

News Judge sentences former prosecutor Ronnie Goldy to 41 months in prison Web Staff

Sentencing and conditions

The court sentenced Goldy to 41 months in federal prison. His supervised release conditions include refraining from excessive alcohol use, which Goldy also unsuccessfully challenged on appeal.

The appeals court noted that even if some errors occurred during sentencing, they did not rise to the level of plain error that would warrant reversal.

