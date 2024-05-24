Judge sentences former prosecutor Ronnie Goldy to 41 months in prison

(LEX 18) — Former prosecutor Ronnie Goldy was sentenced Friday to 41 months in prison, just under 3 and a half years, by federal Judge Danny Reeves.

Goldy was convicted by a jury in February of counts of honest service wire fraud, violations of the Travel Act, and federal program bribery.

He was charged after allegations he did court favors for a criminal defendant, Misty Helton, in exchange for nude photos and videos of her.

Goldy's attorney, Mike Curtis, had asked for leniency in the prison sentence, citing Goldy's mother's recent cancer diagnosis.

The prison sentence handed down by the judge was on the high end of the sentencing guidelines, but federal prosecutor Andy Boone argued that the sentence could've been even higher.

Reeves said that he agreed the sentencing guidelines might not have been adequate for the seriousness of the crime, but ultimately stayed within 33 to 41 month the range.

Boone had asked that two enhancements be used in determining Goldy's sentence — obstruction of justice, or perjury, and using a minor to obstruct justice.

Boone argued that there was evidence that Goldy had used the phone of his son’s friend, a minor, to call Helton and urge her not to talk with media or law enforcement.

While Reeves said he did believe there was evidence a call was made, there was not enough evidence to prove that a minor was significantly involved in the effort to obstruct justice and denied that enhancement.

Reeves did allow the enhancement for perjury, saying that Goldy's testimony at trial did not align with the evidence or the jury's verdict. Reeves went on to say that Goldy's explanation of the messages between him and Helton — that Goldy had been getting information from Helton for a drug investigation — "defied logic."

The judge decided not to impose a fine in this case because it would cause an undue burden on Goldy’s family.

Curtis told the judge that Goldy had lost his income as a result of the case, and because of that, the family would likely lose their home.

Goldy gave a statement to the judge before the sentence was announced. He said that while he might not agree with all of the details of what he's accused of doing, that "we are here because of me putting myself in this position."

Goldy asked for the low end of the sentencing range because his family had "gone through enough."

"I worry about them more than I worry about me," Goldy said.

Outside the courthouse after the hearing, Curtis said that Goldy has accepted his sentence and will move on with his life with the support of his family.

"The judge fashioned a sentence that was just and fair to both sides ... Mr. Goldy, he has to pay the piper, and he knows that," Curtis said.

Goldy is required to self-report on June 24 to begin his sentence.