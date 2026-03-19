Former Salyersville teacher accepts prison sentence in child sexual exploitation case

(LEX 18) — A former Magoffin County middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation charges, which will land them five years in prison, according to a press release by the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Jordan Cobb of Salyersville pleaded guilty to one count of procuring the use of a minor by electronic means and one county of harassing communications, the press release states.

Coleman's office describes the moments that led up to Cobb's arrest. According to the press release, in May of 2023, Cobb used Snapchat to communicate with a 14-year-old student. Through the social media, Cobb would send sexual messages to the child, including nude photos of himself, and texts asking the minor to have sex with him. According to Coleman's office, the teacher sent threatening messages to the victim through Facebook a year later.

In Cobb's plea agreement, he will be serving five years in prison, and he is ineligible for probation. Cobb's official sentencing will be held on June 5.

"It takes extraordinary courage for a young person to speak out—especially when it means standing up to someone in power. I commend this brave young woman and our law enforcement and prosecutor partners who worked to ensure this predator is behind bars," said Coleman.