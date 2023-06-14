Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Former substitute teacher accused of raping a student sentenced

Image from iOS (7).jpg
LEX 18
Image from iOS (7).jpg
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 10:02:46-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former middle school substitute teacher was sentenced Monday in Scott County after she admitted to having sexual relations with a student.

Alexandria Allen was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 727 days she has already served while being home incarcerated during the trial.

She previously entered a guilty plea to one count of rape in the third degree during a court appearance in April.

According to the arrest warrant, Allen came into contact with the 15-year-old when she was in a position of authority or public trust. Police say the teen told them he had sex with the 25-year old.

The warrant stated the alleged crimes happened between March and October of 2020.

Image from iOS (8).jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth