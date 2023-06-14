Former substitute teacher accused of raping a student sentenced

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former middle school substitute teacher was sentenced Monday in Scott County after she admitted to having sexual relations with a student.

Alexandria Allen was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 727 days she has already served while being home incarcerated during the trial.

She previously entered a guilty plea to one count of rape in the third degree during a court appearance in April.

According to the arrest warrant, Allen came into contact with the 15-year-old when she was in a position of authority or public trust. Police say the teen told them he had sex with the 25-year old.

The warrant stated the alleged crimes happened between March and October of 2020.