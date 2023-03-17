Former UK student caught on camera using racial slurs appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former UK student caught on video calling another student racial slurs and kicking her appeared in court on Friday.

22-year-old Sophia Rosing was arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court for the November incident.

Rosing was caught on video calling another student, Kylah Spring, racial slurs and kicking her. The video of the incident went viral last year. She also allegedly bit and kicked a UK police officer.

The former UK student is charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication. She was indicted by a grand jury back in February.

In court Friday, Rosing showed very little emotion in court and answered no questions.

As we followed her out of the courtroom, we tried to find out where her head is at as she faces some serious charges. Her lawyer told us he advised her to stay silent but she is remorseful.

Rosing is due back in court in May.