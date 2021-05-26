Four arrested, one charged with attempted murder of Laurel County Sheriff's detective

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people have been arrested, one of which has been charged with the attempted murder of a Laurel County Sheriff's detective.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the four were arrested Tuesday afternoon on Blackwater Church Road after investigators learned about the location of one of the suspects.

Authorities were looking for Stacy O. Savage after they learned he may be a non-compliant sex offender. He was located on Blackwater Church Road in a white Cadillac Escalade. When officers tried to pull him over, he drove off and ran straight into the path of Detective Reed's cruiser. Authorities believe it was intentional.

Investigators arrested Savage, along with three other women, all of which were found with several bags of methamphetamine, needles, and other paraphernalia. Authorities say Savage was living in a location on Blackwater Road in direct violation of his sex offender registration details.

The arrested individuals were identified as:

Stacy O. Savage, 49, of London, is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder of a police officer

Fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle;-

Trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree – first offense – methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Three counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree

Failure to comply with sex offender registration – first offense

In addition, Savage was charged on a Kentucky parole board sex offender conditional discharge violation warrant charging:

Absconding parole supervision

Failure to attend treatment for substance abuse

Use of a controlled substance – cocaine

Failure to report a change in home address to parole officer

Failure to report to parole officer as directed

Termination from Kentucky sex offender treatment program regarding being a sex offender conditionally discharged regarding a conviction of rape – third-degree in Laurel Circuit Court who was released to sex offender conditional discharge and has violated the terms of the sex offender conditional discharge.

Christina Cassise, 30, of East Bernstadt, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracie L. Johnson, 43, of East Bernstadt, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree – first offense – methamphetamine;

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Staci Savage, 23, of London, is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in a controlled substance – first degree – first offense – methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

All four individuals are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.