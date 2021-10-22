Frankfort police arrest man connected to apartment fire where two died

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 23-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad was arrested Thursday by Frankfort police for first-degree arson, first-degree assault, murder, and wanton endangerment in the first degree.

According to the Louisville Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Muhammad of Frankfort was arrested on state charges related to a September 30 arson at Leawood Square apartments.

"The arson directly resulted in the death of two individuals and the serious injury of others. The investigative team conducted a thorough investigation resulting in additional information and evidence that the fire was caused by an intentional criminal act. The case was presented to a state grand jury in Frankfort on October 19, 2021, resulting in a sealed indictment charging Muhammad with one count each of Assault in the First Degree, Arson in the First Degree, Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree, and two counts of Murder."

LEX 18 reported on the Leawood Square apartment fire. In this fire, 21-year-old Zephany Rushin, of Frankfort, was pronounced dead on the scene. 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, of Frankfort, was transported to Frankfort hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Muhammad was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million full cash bond.