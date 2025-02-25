Frankfort woman faces assault charge after allegedly beating niece with bat

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in Frankfort has been charged with second-degree assault after a filed uniform citation from the Franklin Police Department reported that she allegedly beat her niece with a bat on Feb. 22.

The citation read that 40-year-old Tiffany Woods was arrested in connection to the assault.

Officers, according to the citation, received a disturbance complaint at a home in Frankfort. Upon arrival, the victim, identified in the citation as the niece of Woods, told police that they were arguing when Woods allegedly "grabbed a bat" and hit her several times with it.

Woods has been charged with second-degree assault, the citation listed.

A preliminary hearing for Woods is set to take place on March. 4 and her bond is set at $10,000.