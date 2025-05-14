Friends of fatal Powell Co. hit-and-run victim speak out, woman arrested in connection

CLAY CITY, KY. (LEX 18) — One woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, among other charges, in connection with a fatal crash in Powell County Tuesday night.

42-year-old Ross Hicks was known as a father, a friend, and the "Barber on Wheels" before he was was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Clay City off of Main street on Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police arrested 25-year-old Alyson Martin in connection with the fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to a citation, Martin is charged with the following:



Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid;

Tampering with physical evidence;

Vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol; and

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

LEX 18 previously provided additional information regarding the arrest of Martin.

LEX 18 spoke with Kathy Hicks, a friend of Ross' and the manager of McKinneys Food Mart, who said she’s known Ross for several years. Known for his barber skills, Kathy said Ross cut her nephews hair for years.

Kathy talked about how he was kind to any stranger and always smiling. He was one of the nicest people she knew and was the best dad to his kids, she said.

The last time she saw Ross was on Monday, and she couldn’t believe it when she heard the news.

“I was just like ‘oh my god. I can’t believe it.’ It just hurts everybody,” explained Kathy. “He didn’t have any hard feelings towards anybody. He didn’t show any kind of bad discipline and if you made him mad he was still smiling and like ‘yeah, okay.’ He wasn’t at all a bad person.”

Devin Miller, a good friend of Ross Hicks, sent LEX 18 a statement:

“Ross was more then a friend or Barber of mine and many others he was our family. He was a very devoted father loved his boys. One of his kids and mine play in the same lil league team. He’s always cut my boys hair sense they where just tiny. And he cut mine since we was 15. I and my family loved him dearly and hope justice is served.” Devin Miller, a good friend of Ross Hicks

Martin is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.