Garrard County pastor facing multiple sexual abuse charges pleads not guilty

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Garrard County pastor pleaded not guilty on multiple sexual abuse charges during his arraignment Thursday morning in Garrard County Circuit Court.

Pastor Thomas Wall is facing 13 counts of sexual abuse. He is facing a long list of accusers who say he sexually abused them over the course of several years. Wall has been serving as pastor of Lancaster’s Pentecostal Fellowship Church.

He was first arrested in January on a single count stemming from an allegation that was about 40 years old. But since then, several more alleged victims have come forward. Most of the charges involve children who were under the age of 12 at the time of these alleged incidents.

Pastor Thomas Wall of Pentecostal fellowship church entered a not guilty plea this morning to 13 counts of sexual abuse over several years. Bond was unamended, pending Judge’s further review of the indictment. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/8gCTbBYkxb — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) March 3, 2022

Wall was indicted by a Garrard County grand jury and taken into custody. His wife was in the courtroom Thursday and declined comment before leaving with two other people.

Wall’s 100,000 dollar bond was unamended pending further review of the indictment by the judge. His next court date is May 5.