Garrard County pastor pleads guilty to one count of sexual abuse

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Garrard County man, who was charged with 13 counts of sexual abuse back in March 2022, has pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse first-degree.

Thomas Wall, who was the pastor of Pentecostal Fellowship Church in Lancaster, was accused of abusing several girls under the age of 16.

According to the plea agreement, the other 12 charges will be dismissed, and his recommended sentence is one year. However, Wall has already served that time, awaiting the outcome of his case.

He bonded out of jail this week on a conditional bond that he has no contact with witnesses, no new arrests, may not posses a firearm, and no use of alcohol or drugs.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 16 at 9:00 a.m.