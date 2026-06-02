Georgetown man charged with father's murder waives preliminary hearing

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 22-year-old Georgetown man charged with murdering his father waived his preliminary hearing during a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Johnathon "Hunter" Mullins faces charges of murder (domestic violence) and assault in connection with the May 22 death of his father, James Mullins.

Police say Hunter Mullins shot and killed his father at a home on Hutchins Drive, where James Mullins was found lying in his bed. The younger Mullins also allegedly stabbed his uncle, who tried to detain him after seeing a gun in his hands, according to a police citation.

Georgetown police have not released a possible motive for the killing.

During Tuesday's hearing, Hunter Mullins' attorney waived the preliminary hearing, sending the case to a grand jury. The defense attorney declined to comment on the case.

James Mullins was a longtime employee of Pat Juett Heating and Air Conditioning in Georgetown. His death devastated his family, co-workers, and customers who knew him through his work.

"He treated everyone with such kindness, and every day we had compliments coming in on the service he provided," the company wrote on its Facebook page.

Many customers shared memories on the company's social media page about how helpful James Mullins had been over the years.

The case now moves to Scott County's grand jury system for potential indictment.