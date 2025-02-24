Georgetown police arrest 2 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday morning.

Police detailed that the traffic stop occurred on I-75 south and resulted in officers conducting an investigation and finding several illegal items inside the vehicle.

The man, according to police, was charged with the following:

Possessing an open alcoholic beverage in an auto;

Trafficking in marijuana;

Trafficking in methamphetamine;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Promoting contraband;

Trafficking in a controlled substance;

Using restricted ammo during a felony (no shots); and

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an impairing substance.

Further, the woman was charged with the following: