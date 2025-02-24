Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Georgetown police arrest 2 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust

Untitled design (16).png
Georgetown Police Department
Untitled design (16).png
Posted
and last updated

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday morning.

Police detailed that the traffic stop occurred on I-75 south and resulted in officers conducting an investigation and finding several illegal items inside the vehicle.

The man, according to police, was charged with the following:

  • Possessing an open alcoholic beverage in an auto;
  • Trafficking in marijuana;
  • Trafficking in methamphetamine;
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • Promoting contraband;
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance;
  • Using restricted ammo during a felony (no shots); and
  • Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an impairing substance.

Further, the woman was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in marijuana;
  • Trafficking in meth; and
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18