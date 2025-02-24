Georgetown police arrest 2 people after traffic stop leads to drug bust

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reported that two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday morning.
Police detailed that the traffic stop occurred on I-75 south and resulted in officers conducting an investigation and finding several illegal items inside the vehicle.
The man, according to police, was charged with the following:
- Possessing an open alcoholic beverage in an auto;
- Trafficking in marijuana;
- Trafficking in methamphetamine;
- Possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Promoting contraband;
- Trafficking in a controlled substance;
- Using restricted ammo during a felony (no shots); and
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an impairing substance.
Further, the woman was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in marijuana;
- Trafficking in meth; and
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.