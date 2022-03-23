Girlfriend arrested in connection to murder of Laurel County businessman Bryan McCarty

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Laurel County businessman back in September.

Bryan McCarty's girlfriend, 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky, was arrested at her home off Maple Grove Road, about 5 miles west of London following an extensive investigation. She's charged with murder, forgery (1st-degree), and tampering with physical evidence.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

McCarty was found dead in his home on Saturday, September 25 with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies were dispatched there for a welfare check, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

A friend of McCarty's said he rented out townhouses in the county and was supposed to attend a business meeting to agree on a sale of his properties when he was killed. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office executive multiple search warrants at two residences that belonged to the victim.

Strelsky is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.