Glenn Jackson pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife's 2019 death

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Eastern Kentucky University lecturer pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in connection with his wife's 2019 death, avoiding a murder trial that was set to begin next week.

Glenn Jackson entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter and will serve 14 years in prison for killing his wife, Ella Jackson. He also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, receiving three years for each charge to run concurrently.

With credit for time served under house arrest, Jackson will serve approximately eight years in prison. His final sentencing is scheduled for March 12 at 1 p.m.

Jackson was originally charged with murder after his wife disappeared in October of 2019. Ella Jackson's remains were found in Pulaski County on April 29, 2020.

The former EKU lecturer had posted a $150,000 full cash bond in 2024 and was released from the Madison County Detention Center while wearing an ankle monitor during house arrest. His murder trial had been scheduled for February 9th.

Jackson had previously denied the charges against him.

