Grand jury considering charges against man accused of killing Floyd County officers

(LEX 18) — A grand jury is meeting Monday morning and is expected to hear the case of a man accused of killing three Floyd County officers, court officials confirm to LEX 18.

The officers—Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, along with K-9 Officer Drago—were killed as a result of the shooting. Lance Storz was arrested and charged with murder. Police say Storz ambushed them all while allegedly holding a woman against her will.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence investigation call. Four Floyd County deputies went to the house on Railroad Street to serve an emergency protective order. Hunt said they immediately came under fire. An arrest citation says Storz used a rifle to fire multiple rounds at multiple officers around his residence on Main Street.

The shootout is being described as the single deadliest event for Kentucky law enforcement in almost a century.