Grand jury indicts 4 female Montgomery Co. inmates on organized crime charges following jail investigation

MONGTOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Four females were indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on Friday, May 22 for allegedly engaging in organized crime, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting.

According to a social media post, in early May, sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Montgomery County Regional Jail to assist Montgomery County Fire and EMS regarding an unresponsive inmate. The inmate was later transported to a Lexington hospital.

Following the incident, administration at the jail and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation, which included reviewing security camera footage and interviewing fellow inmates at the jail.

As a result of the investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports that a grand jury formally charged inmates Misty Helton, Madison Rogers, Jennifer Dotson, and Rebecca Becraft with organized crime for their alleged involvement in the incident.

All of the women are being held on their previous charges as well as a $50,000 bond related to the incident.

The sheriff's office encourages the public to report illegal activity in person, through phone at (859) 498-8704, through social media messaging, or through email at tips@montgomerycountysheriff.net.