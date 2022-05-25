Grand jury indicts inmate involved in deadly beating of another inmate inside Jessamine County jail

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Grand Jury has indicted an inmate on the charge of murder in the death of another inmate.

Adam Duff was indicted by a grand jury after Michael LeMay died from injuries he sustained after he was beaten back in March. Duff will be arraigned on June 7th.

Duff was caught on a security camera in the Jessamine County Detention Center slamming another inmate into a wall inside a cell, according to his citation. Police accuse Duff of then choking the inmate, slamming him on a bed, and punching him in the face until he was unconscious. After that, Duff allegedly continued to "stomp" the victim, and dragged him into a shower, according to the citation.

According to court documents, LeMay was in jail with Duff after he was arrested on the following charges: Public intoxication of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing in the 3rd degree, drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct in the 2nd degree.

Duff was in jail under the charge of receiving stolen property.

LeMay’s family declined to speak to us on camera but did send along a statement that says: "We find peace knowing Michael is now with our Lord."

According to his obituary, LeMay was a disabled veteran who served in the Army. It says his favorite things were telling stories to his family and friends and especially reading and reciting the Bible and attending church. he is set to be buried at Camp Nelson.