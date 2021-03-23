Grand jury to hear murder case involving burned body found on Bourbon Co. farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury will take up the case of a man accused of the murder of a man found last month inside the trunk of a burned car on a Bourbon County farm.

A witness told police that 34-year-old Cecil Russell shot and killed Lazarus Parker in February during an argument at a home on Dakota Street in Lexington. Russell then allegedly put Parker's body inside the trunk of a rental car before heading to the barn.

A Kentucky State Police detective testified at a hearing Tuesday at Fayette County District Court that Russell was caught on surveillance video in an alley behind the Dakota Street home. The detective also said there is a surveillance video of Russell in the driver's seat of the rental car that was later found inside the barn.

“Mr. Russell gave a statement that he was in the house and that he did engage in an argument with Lazarus Parker that night,” said Detective Jeff Gaby. “He also admitted to being in the vehicle and taking the vehicle.”

Police say Russell later drove the car to a barn in Bourbon County and set it on fire.

State police also testified two other people were at the Dakota Street home at the time of the murder and did not report it to police.

Neither has been arrested and police say there is a ballistic report concerning the firearms used still pending.

Officers arrested Russell last week at a home on Pleasant Pointe Drive in Lexington.

He's charged with murder and evidence tampering. His bond was reduced Tuesday from $1 million to $300,000 full cash.