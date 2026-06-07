Grayson County Sheriff's Office investigating reported Friday night burglary

CLARKSON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public in a reported burglary that occurred in the Clarkson community on Grayson Springs Road Friday night.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office uploaded security camera footage from the incident, asking for help from the public in identifying the reported suspect.

In the video, the alleged suspect is seen walking around the main floor of the victim's home with a flashlight at 8:46 p.m. The footage then captures the suspect briefly exiting the home, and reentering two minutes later at 8:48 p.m. The suspect is then seen upstairs in the victim's home.

The reported burglar appears to be a White male with a beard, wearing denim pants, boots, a white tee shirt, and a hat.

Individuals with information on the reported burglary are asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff's Office through phone at (270) 259-3024 or online at this link. The burglary's case number is #26-11719.