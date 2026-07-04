Hardin County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help following reported robbery and assault

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a reported robbery and assault that occurred early Saturday morning on Hardinsburg Road, according to a press release.

According to the sheriff's office, the alleged robbery occurred around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Hardinsburg Road. It was reported that the victim was allegedly assaulted during the crime. Sheriff's deputies transported the individual to Baptist Health Hardin with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the reported crime, sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at the residence and collected evidence, however authorities are still working to identify the suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active, and residents with information related to the incident are encouraged to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at (270) 765-5133. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123.