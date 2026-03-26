Hazard man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children receives 3 life sentences

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Perry County Circuit Judge has sentenced a 58-year-old Hazard man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple children to three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

According to a press release by the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman, in October, Harrison Cress was found guilty on two counts of sodomy in the first degree of a child under the age of 12, one count of incest of a child under the age of 12, and three counts of sexual assault in the first degree of a child under the age of 12.

When convicted of the crimes, the jury recommended Cress receive three life sentences. On Thursday, a Perry County Circuit Judge delivered that sentence.

According to the press release, one of the children abused by Cress came forward to their grandparents after the crime. Afterwards, an investigation began, involving the Children's Advocacy Centers in Ashland and Hazard interviewing multiple child victims. Involved in the arrest, and later conviction, of Cress were Kentucky State Police, the Perry County Sheriff's Office, and the Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman.

During Cress' sentencing on Thursday, five children provided victim statements detailing the crimes. One child read, "What you did to me was not right… I am happy you’re in jail." Another child said in their victim statement, "I couldn’t understand why someone so close to me hurt me."

"When those who harm our kids are held accountable, it tells every survivor their voice matters and that the justice system can protect them. I’m deeply grateful to the Children’s Advocacy Center professionals, law enforcement, prosecutors and advocates who worked with these children to help them find their voice and the courage to put this monster behind bars," said Coleman.