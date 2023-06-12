'His life is over, and you took it': Scott County woman gets 50 years for murder

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County woman, convicted six weeks ago of murder, received her sentence on Monday morning.

Scott County Circuit Court Judge looked Cassandra Carson in the eyes and said, “his life is over, and you took it.” He then sentenced Carson to 50 years in prison, adhering to the jury’s recommendation.

“Obviously, guilty of murder is exactly what we wanted to hear. We were very thankful of that,” said Sharon Muse Johnson, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Scott, Bourbon, and Woodford counties.

Carson was charged with murder in the 2019 stabbing death of her ex-husband, Matthew Turner. Turner apparently grew weary of helping Carson with her substance abuse issue and told his mother he was going to end the marriage as a result.

Mrs. Muse Johnson said it was one of the more intriguing cases she’s worked on, as she had to litigate motions to suppress evidence, before being awarded the right to present more than 100 exhibits during the eight-day trial. Turner’s mother watched as Judge Mattox handed down the sentence.

“We’re struggling. It’s been a long time with COVID shutting everything down with labs, and courts and continuances, and all of those things. But, I believe justice was served and that the jury came back with the right verdict,” said Denise Knueven.

Knueven said her son was killed within days of telling Carson that he wanted a divorce. Despite the problems between them, she says Matthew never stopped trying to get her the help she apparently needed.

“When we got his computer the last thing on his computer was him looking for a rehab facility for her. He wanted the best for her even though they couldn’t be together. And he made that decision (he said), ‘Mom, I can’t help her, she just doesn’t want to be helped. I have to move on,’” she said of her conversation with Matthew from 2019.

Carson was given a four-year credit for time served. She is not eligible for parole for 20 years.