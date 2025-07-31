Wanted homicide suspect from Texas arrested in Mt Sterling, police report

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A homicide suspect out of Dallas, Texas was reportedly found and arrested at a home in Mount Sterling on Thursday.

Officials reported that the Mt Sterling Police Department assisted the F.B.I in finding wanted suspect, 44-year-old Marco A. Martinez, who police said was involved in a 2023 homicide in Dallas.

Authorities reportedly found that Martinez was staying at a home on Spencer Pike when agents and officers took him into custody. Officials added that he is currently at the MOCO Regional Jail as he awaits extradition back to Dallas.

