'I did not intend to harm your dad': Former nurse sentenced in manslaughter case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eyvette Hunter will begin her five-year prison sentence immediately. The former Baptist Health nurse entered a guilty plea on a manslaughter charge after a patient in her care died last year.

James Morris went to Central Baptist Hospital in late April of 2022. He was 97 years old, lived on his own, and was in excellent physical health according to family members. He was taken as a precaution after slip and fall accident and was due to be released shortly.

But on May 5, Hunter administered an intravenous dose of the drug, Ativan even though no such order was given. She didn’t tell her co-workers what she had done, didn’t administer a reversal agent, and apparently admitted to force feeding Mr. Morris. His lungs filled with his own regurgitation and he died several days later.

“I truly did not intend any harm to your dad,” Hunter said in a statement delivered to the victim’s family members. She then begged for their forgiveness.

“It’s a devastating experience for us, the loss of my father in this way. We’re just relieved it’s over,” said Mary Highlander, the daughter of Mr. Morris.

Lawyers with the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney felt as if a murder took place in that hospital, and said they had no problem taking this case to trial and prosecuting it as such. But at the request of the family they negotiated a plea arrangement during mediation. As part of that deal, Hunter won’t ever be permitted to work in the medical field again.

“It was their wishes that we respected and avoiding a lengthy trial and court delays sometimes is very merciful to a family,” said attorney, Traci Caneer. “…It gives the family relief to know that some form of justice was served here today,” Mrs. Caneer continued.

The Commonwealth recommended a five-year sentence, and Hunter received just that, minus 39 days for time served. Hunter was led off to prison following the judge’s ruling.

“He was a great father, and grandfather. He was the best. Simply the best,” Mrs. Highlander said of her dad.

Hunter’s attorney, Daniel Whitley declined to comment on the case and Thursday's ruling.