Illinois man allegedly carjacks vehicle then flees crash scene before arrest, KSP reports

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Posted

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an Illinois man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled a crash scene on Sunday evening.

KSP reported that officials received a call regarding an injury collision at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. While enroute to the scene, KSP Post 3 received another call alleging that a man, identified as 22-year-old Christian Smith, was involved in the collision and carjacked a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Troopers found Smith traveling north on US 31 West and attempted a traffic stop. KSP reported that Smith continued to drive until he was finally stopped on the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 65 in Park City.

Smith was arrested and charged with the following, KSP reported:

  • Speeding (20 mph over the speed limit);
  • Reckless driving;
  • First-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle);
  • Leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance;
  • Carjacking (attempt);
  • TBUT (over $10,000 but less than $1 million);
  • Two counts of first-degree criminal mischief;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • DUI; and
  • Fourth-degree assault.

KSP reported that the investigation is ongoing.

