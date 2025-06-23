Illinois man allegedly carjacks vehicle then flees crash scene before arrest, KSP reports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an Illinois man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle and fled a crash scene on Sunday evening.

KSP reported that officials received a call regarding an injury collision at around 6 p.m. on Sunday. While enroute to the scene, KSP Post 3 received another call alleging that a man, identified as 22-year-old Christian Smith, was involved in the collision and carjacked a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Troopers found Smith traveling north on US 31 West and attempted a traffic stop. KSP reported that Smith continued to drive until he was finally stopped on the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 65 in Park City.

Smith was arrested and charged with the following, KSP reported:

Speeding (20 mph over the speed limit);

Reckless driving;

First-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle);

Leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance;

Carjacking (attempt);

TBUT (over $10,000 but less than $1 million);

Two counts of first-degree criminal mischief;

Resisting arrest;

DUI; and

Fourth-degree assault.

KSP reported that the investigation is ongoing.

