'I'm gonna defend him till the very end': Family responds to Corry Jackson's indictment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury indicted 37-year-old Corry Jackson on Wednesday. He faces charges for murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Since the start of Jackson’s case, his family has fought for his innocence. With the news of an indictment, they’re coming forward with renewed frustration.

“Did you see him pull the trigger? Did you see the gun or did you see him running for his life?” said Jackson’s mother-in-law. She’s asked to remain unnamed but feels strongly that the evidence doesn’t add up in her son-in-law’s charges.

The shooting happened on April 20 on Chestnut Street. 43-year-old Timonte D. Harris and 32-year-old Lakeisha Hill were killed.

Jackson was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with Harris's murder. Police say Jackson shot and killed Harris after Harris allegedly shot Hill. She too later died.

“For the past two months, his face has been plastered all over the TV as a murderer, and you always hear a first impression is the best or worst, it will make or break you, and everyone will remember his face as a murderer,” said Jackson’s mother-in-law.

Despite his indictment, Jackson’s mother-in-law holds true to her narrative. She believes Jackson was sitting on the porch of a home on Chestnut Street, waiting for a ride home when violence erupted. She says Jackson was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“When the bullets started ringing out, he took off running like any normal person would do.”

According to a police citation, a witness gave a description matching Corry Jackson's. The witness later identified Jackson in a police lineup.

Jackson insists he wasn't there and didn't pull the trigger, and due to a backlog at the crime lab, evidence, like whether there was gunshot residue on Jackson's clothing, hasn't come back yet.

As Jackson remains behind bars, it's his 4 and 6-year-old paying the price on the outside.

“It's to hear that little girl saying, 'Momma I want daddy to come home, I just want daddy to come home,’” said Jackson’s mother-in-law, who’s taking care of his daughters. “I don't care what people think and what people say about him. I'm gonna defend him till the very end.”

Jackson’s arraignment is set for July 7. His bond is set at $100,000