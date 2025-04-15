Inmates in Butler Co. aid deputies in restraining other inmate who assaulted jailer, official reports

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Morgantown Kentucky Police Department reported that two inmates at the Butler County Jail assisted deputies in restraining an inmate after he allegedly assaulted a deputy jailer on Sunday.

Chief of Police Giles Taylor detailed an investigation found that 26-year-old Charles Clayton allegedly put a deputy jailer in a "chokehold, threatened to stab him and demanded the keys to the jails door in an attempt to escape."

A trustee at the jail, a press release read, saw the assault and attacked Clayton to aid the deputy jailer. A second deputy jailer then came to help when Clayton allegedly took the deputy's taser and tried to use it on the deputy and another inmate.

According to the release, Clayton was restrained after two other inmates arrived to assist the deputies.

Clayton was charged by the Morgantown Police Department with kidnapping-adult, first-degree strangulation, first-degree escape (attempt), disarming a peace officer, third-degree inmate assault on correctional employee, and first-degree criminal mischief.

