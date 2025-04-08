Watch Now
Jail employee arrested after alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with inmate, KSP reports

Oldham County Jail
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an investigation into "inappropriate behavior" with a woman inmate lead to the arrest of an employee at the Shelby County Detention Center on Monday.

Officials detailed that KSP Post 12 in Frankfort was called to investigate a complaint on April 4 that involved an inmate and an employee at the detention center.

Detectives found that the jail employee, identified as 31-year-old Ladonis Mayfield from Taylorsville, "engaged in inappropriate sexual advances toward a female inmate," while on duty, KSP reported.

Mayfield was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree sodomy. KSP noted that the investigation is ongoing at this time.

