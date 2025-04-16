Jay Corman, son of RJ Corman, charged with burglary, trespassing on Jessamine Station home

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jay Corman, the son of Kentucky railroad executive RJ Corman, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed on a property located on Jessamine Station and threatened individuals on April 4.

According to an arrest citation, authorities responded to the property, where they found an empty black Cadillac SUV outside of the property, with the driver door ajar. Police proceeded onto the property, where Jay Corman could be seen "pacing outside the dwelling before going back inside the front door as law enforcement arrived."

Corman exited the home, and when police instructed him to remain there, he allegedly re-entered the home, where other individuals were seen inside. The citation reports that Corman was also known to carry a firearm.

As police approached the left side of the residence, Corman walked out of the home again where he was instructed to get down. According to the citation, when Corman allegedly did not comply, he was tased by police.

The individuals within the home advised authorities that Corman "had broken through the front door" and had no permission to be there.

Corman also allegedly "said he would put a gun to their heads and threatened to kill them numerous times," the citation reports.

Corman has been charged with:

