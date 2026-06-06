Jessamine County Detention Center warning of phone scam targeting families

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Jessamine County Detention Center Jailer Jon Sallee is warning of an ongoing phone scam affecting the Nicholasville community.

According to Sallee, the scammer claims to be an employee from the detention center, providing the victim with an inmate's name, claiming that if the victim pays money to the facility via credit card, then the inmate will be released on an ankle monitor.

Sallee states that the Jessamine County Detention Center does not accept payments over the phone and suggests that residents do not provide any financial information to the perpetrator if they receive such calls. All bonds paid to the detention center are paid in person.

"Please help keep our community informed by sharing this message," Sallee said in a Facebook post.