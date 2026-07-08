Judge denies bond reduction for man charged with murder in Larkin Road stabbing death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County judge overruled a motion to reduce the $1,000,000 bond for a man charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Larkin Road home in January.

The judge denied the bond reduction request for Roberto Carlos Buffill Paredes on July 7, a court order showed. The court found that Buffill Paredes is a flight risk and a danger to the community. His bond and pretrial release conditions remain the same.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Anisleys Font Lantaron. Her cause of death is stab wounds and her manner of death is listed as homicide.

According to court documents, a Lexington Robbery/Homicide officer testified that on January 15, he was dispatched to the home following a 911 call from Buffill Paredes, who stated in Spanish, with the assistance of an interpreter, that he had "killed his wife." Upon arrival, the victim was found dead inside the home, wrapped in a blanket with duct tape. She had sustained multiple stab wounds, according to the court order.

Crime Sister remembers 29-year-old Anisleys Lantaron, victim in Larkin Road homicide Cherish Walters

An arrest citation revealed additional details about what investigators said happened after the killing. The citation stated that after causing the death of the victim, Buffill Paredes cleaned evidence from the scene, then wrapped the victim in blankets. In an interview with police, he reportedly admitted to the assault, tampering with evidence, and the abuse of the corpse.

At the bond hearing, the court reviewed Buffill Paredes' Pretrial Services report, which described him as a "Low" failure-to-appear and "Low" new criminal activity risk.

Buffill Paredes is charged with: