Jury finds man guilty of 2022 shooting of state trooper

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Harrison County jury has convicted LeeQuan Taylor in the 2022 shooting of a state trooper.

The shooting happened on Delta Court in Cynthiana back in January 2022, where the state trooper was shot six times but was saved by his ballistic vest.

Taylor has been found guilty of the following charges:



criminal attempt to commit first-degree manslaughter

assault

possession of a controlled substance

fleeing and evading police

The jury recommended a 55-year sentence for Taylor.

A judge will sentence him on May 7.