Jury finds man guilty of murder after assault inside Lexington parking garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A jury has found a man guilty of murder in the beating death of another man inside a Lexington parking garage.

Benjamin Call was charged and found guilty of murder in the death of 31-year-old John Tyler “Ty” Abner.

The murder happened in October 2021 inside the parking garage on West Short Street. According to police, they arrived at the scene and saw Abner being attacked. Abner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trial has now entered the sentencing phase.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.