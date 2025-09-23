Juvenile arrested after police chase involving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police arrested a juvenile early Tuesday morning following a pursuit in Jefferson County that ended with the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

KSP reported that at around 2:30 a.m., KSP Post 4 was notified by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office about the recovery of a stolen white Mercedes that had been taken from Elizabethtown and abandoned in a Radcliff neighborhood.

During the investigation, KSP noted that troopers learned a second vehicle, a white Mazda SUV, had also been stolen from a residence in the same Radcliff neighborhood and was believed to be traveling in the Louisville area.

Post 4 troopers responded to the area of Greenwood Road and Terry Road in Pleasure Ridge Park, where the stolen Mazda was located near the intersection of Terry Road and Morning Glory Lane. When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled.

After a short pursuit, troopers successfully stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Terry Road and Tearose Drive. The juvenile driver exited the vehicle and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody without further incident, according to KSP.

The juvenile has been charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief; no operator's license; and third-degree fleeing or evading police.

The case remains under investigation, KSP reported.

