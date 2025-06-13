Juvenile charged with strangulation, assault after alleged altercation in Walmart parking lot

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department reported that a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with strangulation and assault following an altercation that took place in the London Walmart parking lot.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, according to police.

Police were informed that the altercation was caught on camera and then posted on social media. After an initial investigation, police reported "those responsible were identified and charged accordingly."

Police noted that more charges and arrest are pending and the incident remains under investigation.