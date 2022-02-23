Watch
Kentucky grand jury to consider Louisville mayoral candidate shooting case

CNN Newswire/WLKY
Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was nearly hit by gunfire.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Feb 23, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Quintez Brown, a Kentucky man charged with drawing a gun and firing at a Louisville mayoral candidate, has had his case sent to a grand jury.

A preliminary hearing has been waived and a grand jury will meet to consider indictments on March 21.

Last week, Quintez Brown, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after the shooting.

The Democratic candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

