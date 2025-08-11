Kentucky man accused of threatening to kill deputies, US postal worker

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Prestonsburg Police Department reported that an Auxier man was arrested on Aug. 9 after he allegedly threatened to kill a U.S. postal worker and Floyd County Sheriff's deputies on social media.

According to the department, officers received a complaint that a man, identified as Johnathan Howell, had made threats to kill a U.S. Postal Service employee. The department reported that after the complaint, Howell allegedly made threats to murder deputies on social media.

Authorities obtained state felony warrants for arrest and were able to locate Howell. He was taken into custody after officials reported that he attempted to resist deputies and officers.

Officials reported that the case remains under investigation.