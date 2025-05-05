Kentucky man and fugitive arrested in Florida on 2007 rape, sodomy charges

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fl. (LEX 18) — A Bowling Green man charged with rape, sodomy and other charges is now in police custody after fleeing arrest for nearly 20 years.

According to documents from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Donnie Phelps of Bowling Green was arrested on April 29 in Largo, Florida on a Kentucky State Police fugitive warrant.

Phelps was charged in 2007 on counts of:



First degree rape of a victim under the age of 12

First degree sodomy of a victim under the age of 12

Failure to appear on original charges of theft by failure to make required disposition

First degree fleeing and evading

Second degree criminal mischief

Phelps was featured in KSP's #WantedWednesday in 2017. He was 32 at the time of the alleged crimes.

Phelps is lodged in the Pinellas County Detention Center and is waiting extradition back to Kentucky.

