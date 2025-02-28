Kentucky man federally indicted after he allegedly makes threat to bomb NYC tunnels

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Barbourville Police Department reported that a Kentucky man was arrested and federally indicted after he allegedly made threats to bomb a major city and attempted to purchase a firearm in January.

Officials detailed that on Jan. 31 a firearms retailer in Barbourville reported to police that a man, identified as Maurya Bharwad, attempted to purchase a firearm and requested that it "have the capability of holding a high-capacity magazine."

The purchase was delayed due to Federal Firearms Regulations. According to officials, Bharwad became disorderly and said that he needed a firearm "no matter what the government says."

Additional law enforcement was called for assistance in finding Bharwad. Authorities found the suspect vehicle traveling on US 25 East and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Officials added that the vehicle stopped in a business parking lot in Four Mile, Kentucky. However, Bharwad refused to exit the vehicle, finally doing so when authorities fired "rubber ammunition" at the vehicle.

After being arrested, Bharwad was interviewed by police where police say it was revealed that Bharwad tried to search "how to make a bomb" on his cell phone. Officials added that in the past, Bharwad had allegedly devised a plan "to use a bomb in the tunnels located in New York City to shut the city down."

Police requested the assistance of the United States Department of Homeland Security which resulted in Bharwad being federally indicted in United States District Court Eastern District of Kentucky for firearms related charges.