Kentucky man charged with DUI after flooded creek crash kills juvenile passenger

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An Elizabethtown man is in custody with DUI and assault charges following a collision in Hardin County that resulted in the death of one juvenile, Kentucky State Police (KSP) reported.

According to a press release, around 8:55 p.m. Saturday, KSP Post 4 received a report of a single-vehicle collision near the 860 block of Bewley Hollow Road in Hardin County.

An investigation revealed that 44-year-old David Rhodes was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang when he lost control of the vehicle and entered a flooded creek. Rhodes and two juvenile passengers were trapped inside the overturned vehicle, according to KSP.

KSP, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, and Hardin County Emergency Management responded to the incident, entering the flooded creek to rescue the occupants. All three occupants were removed from the vehicle and injuries were reported.

All three occupants were transported to an Elizabethtown hospital. Rhodes and one of the juvenile passengers sustained minor injuries, were treated, and released. However, one of the juvenile passengers was transferred to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with reported life-threatening injuries. On Sunday, the juvenile was pronounced dead at the hospital from their injuries.

As a result, Rhodes has been lodged at the Hardin County Detention Center. He has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), assault in the first degree, and assault in the second degree. According to KSP, additional criminal charges against Rhodes are forthcoming.

The collision remains under investigation by KSP. Assisting KSP on-scene was the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Hardin County Emergency Management, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, and the Hardin County Central Fire Department.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.