Kentucky man charged with murder after partner's decomposed body found in home

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man faces murder charges after authorities allegedly found his partner's decomposed body, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, inside their shared home, according to a citation by Kentucky State Police post 11.

The citation detailed that 39-year-old Daniel Kearney, of Stearns, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with murder, abuse of corpse, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree cruelty to animals in connection with the death of Damion Poole.

The investigation began on Sept. 9 when Poole's mother reported him missing to the McCreary County Sheriff's Office, the citation revealed. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the home in Stearns, where both men lived.

During the search, investigators reportedly found what they believe to be Poole's body in a back room, covered with blankets and fabric items. According to the citation, the body showed signs of extensive decomposition and had two apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

"The body has been in the residence for an extended period of time due to the amount of decomposition," the citation states.

The citation read that Kearney and Poole were partners who had moved to Kentucky from Colorado and had a long relationship history together.

During the investigation, authorities interviewed neighbors who told them that the couple often fought with "very loud and heated arguments," the citation stated. Several neighbors said they heard gunshots during one of the arguments several weeks ago.

A witness living on the property described Kearney as "very aggressive and violent" and a "powder keg" who would frequently lose his temper. The citation added that the witness said he last saw Poole in July or early August.

Further, the citation noted that authorities found evidence of an alleged cover-up including a notebook in Kerney's camper that contained what investigators described as "a checklist of things he had to do." The list detailed plans to clean up the home, get rid of evidence, paint everything with Kilz primer and dispose of the body.

The citation added that investigators discovered that two dogs belonging to Poole had been shot and killed. The animals were still lying where they were shot. According to the citation, Kearney had previously threatened to shoot Poole's dogs.

Kearney remains in custody, the citation concluded.